Holyoke police seize firearm during traffic stop, 2 arrested

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after police seized a firearm from a man during a traffic stop.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, an officer saw a Toyota Corolla fail to stop for a red light at the intersection of Appleton and Maple Street around 2:16 a.m. Wednesday morning. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the passenger, 22-year-old Jonathan Ewig of West Springfield, was in possession of a firearm magazine. Ewig then got out of the vehicle and angled his body away from the officer and reached for his waistband.

Officers were able to detain Ewig and found a firearm in his possession. Ewig and the driver, 24-year-old Aaron Fogg of South Hadley, were then arrested.

Ewig was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm in a felony

Possession of a large capacity Firearm

Ammunition without a FID

Possession of Class D

Trafficking in Cocaine

Fogg was also charged with the following: