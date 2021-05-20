Holyoke police seize firearm during traffic stop, 2 arrested

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after police seized a firearm from a man during a traffic stop.
According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, an officer saw a Toyota Corolla fail to stop for a red light at the intersection of Appleton and Maple Street around 2:16 a.m. Wednesday morning. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the passenger, 22-year-old Jonathan Ewig of West Springfield, was in possession of a firearm magazine. Ewig then got out of the vehicle and angled his body away from the officer and reached for his waistband.
Officers were able to detain Ewig and found a firearm in his possession. Ewig and the driver, 24-year-old Aaron Fogg of South Hadley, were then arrested.
Ewig was charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm in a felony
- Possession of a large capacity Firearm
- Ammunition without a FID
- Possession of Class D
- Trafficking in Cocaine
Fogg was also charged with the following:
- Fail to stop for red lens
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle