HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke Police Department Sergeant has been placed on a 5-day suspension without pay, according to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty.

The Holyoke Police Department confirmed as of Tuesday, the Sergeant’s suspension was a direct result of a completed Internal Affairs investigation, for allegedly violating the Standard Operating Procedure UOF-3 Sec. V; part (B). These investigation findings were sustained by the Holyoke Police Department’s administration.

The investigation also found no evidence of any officer being directly assaulted or threatened.