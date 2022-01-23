Holyoke police take 37-year-old man into custody for possession of cocaine

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics/Vice Division and the Massachusetts State Police along with Homeland Security, executed a search warrant in relation to a narcotics investigation in Holyoke.

This search warrant follows a narcotics distribution investigation on 358 Tokeneke Road on Friday evening around 7:00 p.m. where cocaine was seized and a 37-year-old man was taken into custody.

According to the a news release from the Holyoke Police Department, Gabriel Rivera was taken into custody and was charged with Possession of a Class B drug to distribute.