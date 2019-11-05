Holyoke police warn residents of social media hoax

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is warning residents about a hoax that has been circulating social media last year and again this year.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, a text message stating that people were stabbing young girls with needles and taking them for sex trafficking at the Holyoke Mall was posted on social media in November 2018 and again this year and is a hoax.

“This is a hoax and totally false. If you see this message on any of your social media please only share that it’s a hoax and it’s not real.” The Holyoke Police Department