Holyoke Police warning residents of several break-ins

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is warning residents of several recent breaking and enterings into homes in the area of Hitchcock Street and Westfield Road between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, officers received a call about a suspicious man on Columbus Avenue knocking on citizens doors around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say one woman said when she opened the door the man asked if she was married and then left the property after she said she was calling the police.

The description given was that of a man between the ages of 40-50 with curly black hair and he was wearing a backpack.

Holyoke Police are asking residents to contact the police department at 413-322-6900 if you see any suspicious activity in the area and to give a detailed description of the individual.

Police are also reminding residents to lock all doors and windows, do not open the door for strangers, leave exterior lights on, do not leave items in your vehicles and lock your car doors.