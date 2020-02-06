Holyoke residents frustrated over recent violence

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People who live in Holyoke are frustrated with the recent violence in the city. On Wednesday, a man was injured in a shoot out in downtown Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News more than one weapon was used, and police believe two people had been shooting at each other.
Back in January, 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero was killed in a shooting on South Bridge Street.
In the past month, there was also a home invasion, multiple gun, and drug arrests, and other reports of shots fired.
People who call the city home told 22News, they don’t feel safe.
“I think it’s out of control. Especially with all these children, there’s a lot of kids in this community. You’ll be outside playing and there’s always violence.”Alexis Thomas
“I’ve lived here my whole entire life and honestly it’s getting pretty sad that parents can’t let their kids go outside because they have to worry about a stray bullet hitting their child. That’s ridiculous.”Evandra Machuca
Due to the recent gun violence in the city, Lt. Albert said last month that the police department had additional units patrolling the streets.
