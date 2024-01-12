HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect involved in a shooting that caused the death of an infant in Holyoke last October is scheduled to be in court.

Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke has been held without the right to bail on a charge of murder for his suspected involvement. Sanchez’s bail was revoked due to an open firearms case out of Holyoke District Court. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, January 29th.

Just after noon on October 4, Holyoke police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Upon investigation, three men were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved woman, who was seated on the bus.

The woman on the bus, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The baby, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, passed away, according to the DA’s office.

A total of three suspects involved are in custody including Johnluis Sanchez, Kermith Alvarez, and Alejandro Ramos, all of Holyoke.