22News is in court Thursday and will livestream the court arraignment in the video player above.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Holyoke Wednesday is expected to be arraigned in court.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of a newborn as well as other charges to follow.

Johnluis Sanchez (Hampden District Attorney's Office)















At around 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Holyoke police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Upon investigation, three men were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved woman, who was seated on the bus.

The woman on the bus, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The baby, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, passed away, according to the DA’s office.

The three suspects have been identified by police, one was taken to the hospital and one is in custody.

