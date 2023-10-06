HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Holyoke was arrested on Thursday.

On Tuesday officers were called to Meadowbrook Drive for a stabbing. Two people were injured and the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Jeremi Thibeault of Holyoke, left the area in a grey Dodge Ram pickup with Maryland plates.

Thibeault was arrested Thursday and arraigned on multiple felony charges.