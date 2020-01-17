Holyoke teen arrested, thousands of drugs, gun, and cash seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a teenager and seized thousands of bags of drugs along with a handgun and cash after executing two federal search warrants in Holyoke Wednesday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News several law enforcement agencies including the department’s Narcotics Unit, State Police detectives and agents from the DEA, FBI, ATF, and HSI all worked together to serve the two warrants at 97 Hitchcock Street and 108 Westfield Road in Holyoke.

Police allegedly found 2,300 bags of heroin, 20 grams of ecstasy, one pound of marijuana, a semi-automatic gun and a large undisclosed amount of cash.

Holyoke resident 19-year-old Luis Garcia-Figueroa was arrested and charged on the federal level with the distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, as well as firearm charges.

His arrest is the result of a “significant” police investigation, Lt. Albert said.