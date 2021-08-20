Holyoke traffic stop leads to stolen firearm arrest

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Moriarty, at around 6:15 p.m. detectives conducted a traffic stop after seeing a Mercedes on Linden Street fail to stop for a stop sign and nearly hit the unmarked police vehicle. When detectives approached the driver, 22-year-old Teondre Koby Thomas, he drove away and almost hit two vehicles in traffic.

Thomas lost control of his vehicle and stopped on the lawn of 4 Anderson Ave. The airbags deployed and both driver side tires were blown. Thomas then got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers were able to create a perimeter to capture him.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Glock 43 firearm reported stolen out of Louisiana.

Glock 43 (Holyoke Police Department)

Teondre Koby Thomas (Holyoke Police Department)

Teondre Koby Thomas is charged with the following: