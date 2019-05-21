Holyoke woman arrested for allegedly stealing from Chicopee Pride

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A woman is facing charges after she was arrested for allegedly stealing from a Pride Store in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, on May 14 around 12:30 a.m. police were called to the Pride store on 167 Chicopee Street for a past reported robbery.

Wilk said when officers were on their way to the store they saw two individuals walking away from the Pride store near Shaw Park Ave and later identified one of them as, 33-year-old Joelle Hernandez who was the female suspect from the alleged theft incident at the Pride store.

When police approached them and asked about being near the Pride store, both allegedly denied being anywhere near there. After further investigation, it was determined this was, in fact, the female suspect from the larceny at the Pride store and Hernandez was placed under arrest.

Hernandez is facing a shoplifting charge and was held on a $40 bail.

Wilk said Hernandez was previously arrested on May 6th when someone called and said people were attempting to steal packages from a home.

