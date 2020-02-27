Holyoke woman pleads guilty for distributing heroin

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Springfield for charges of distributing heroin.

Milagros Gaetan, 50, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging her with distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, an undercover officer made a controlled drug purchase on Appleton Street in Holyoke On October 1, 2019. The officer walked down the street and encountered an individual later identified as Gaetan. She asked the officer what he was looking for and he responded one bundle (10 bags) of heroin. Gaetan told the officer to wait, and then returned a short time later with one bundle of heroin, which she gave to the officer in return for cash.

According to Lelling, On October 7, 2019, the undercover officer returned to that same area and purchased one bundle of heroin and cocaine from Gaetan. Gaetan was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on October 25, 2019.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison at least three years of supervised release and fine of $1 million

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 26, 2020.