WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police are investigating after a house was broken into while the resident was sleeping early Tuesday morning.

At around 1 a.m. officers were called to a house break-in while the resident was home on northern Stony Hill Road. The victim woke up and startled the suspect who had entered through an unlocked window and then exited through a bathroom window, according to the Wilbraham Police.

No suspects were located after a search of the area with the help of the Hadley Police Department K-9. The suspect was wearing grey sweatpants with a white stripe, is described as tall, and smelled of alcohol and cigarettes.

The Wilbraham Police are reminding residents to keep doors and windows locked on their homes and vehicles. The police report that there have been numerous cars broken into in the area of Old Boston Road on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday. The home and car break-in cases are not related.