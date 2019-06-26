Homeless man arrested after breaking and entering into Longmeadow home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A homeless man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into a home on Longmeadow Street and threatened a resident Tuesday afternoon.

A homeowner called police after waking up to find a man inside his home around 2:15 p.m. When the man was confronted, he allegedly threatened the homeowner before leaving the house with a large amount of stolen property.

Longmeadow officers quickly arrived at the Longmeadow home and arrested Angel Martinez, 31. Shortly after, a second victim reported their vehicle had been broken into while parked on Pondside Road.

Property belonging to the victims were found in Martinez’s possession.

He is facing charges including breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny from a building and assault with a dangerous weapon.