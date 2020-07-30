Homeless man arrested for breaking and entering Pride in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police K9 officer arrested a man who allegedly broke into the Pride on State Street early Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 42-year-old Joveth Berdecia, who is homeless, was arrested after a Springfield Police K9 unit was patrolling the area around 12:15 a.m. and noticed a breaking and entering in progress at the Pride on State Street.

Springfield Police K9 Officer Kelley Diederich noticed broken glass on a door and footprints going into the Pride and was about to send K9 Moe into the building when Berdecia came out of the building and surrendered.

Berdecia is charged with breaking and entering into a building at nighttime for a felony.