WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield Wednesday for outstanding warrants in connection to manslaughter and distributing drugs.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, West Springfield police received information that 30-year-old Derek Wayne Webb had an outstanding arrest warrant for manslaughter and distribution of a Class A substance. He had also allegedly cut off his parole electronic monitoring device.

Officers were led to a motel room on Riverdale Street. When checking the area, they met with a woman who told officers Webb was not in the room, she didn’t know where he was and that “Derek is too smart for you guys to catch.” Items belonging to a man were found in the room but Webb was not located.

As officers left the area, one patrol officer parked in a nearby parking lot and shortly observed a man wearing only boxer shorts run behind the Springfield Inn and jumped through a window of the previous motel.

Officers then reentered the motel and knocked on the door. Webb answered the door and immediately turned around and placed his hands behind his back. He was then arrested and taken to the police department.