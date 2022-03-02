HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have released the identity of a homeowner after more than $1 million worth of marijuana was seized in Holyoke last month.

A search warrant was conducted after information was received of the possible illegal growing operation from the Holyoke Board of Health and Holyoke Fire Department. More than 800 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $1.6 million, was found inside the home on February 17 after officers from the Holyoke Police Narcotic Investigation Bureau and the DEA. Owners of the property were not home at the time.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, the home located on 107 Cross Road is owned by Xinghaun Chen. The utilities are listed under Jinji Chen, who has an address in Flushing, New York. Currently, the location of both people are unknown and no arrests have been made.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Departments’ Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also anonymous text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE, then your message. Text END to complete the message.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the DEA and several law enforcement departments due to similar crimes being committed locally.