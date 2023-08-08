SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks nine years since Jose M. Gonzalez, aka “Tatu,” was killed on an I-91 on-ramp in Springfield.

Gonzalez was shot and killed on August 8, 2014, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on the I-91 North on-ramp in the North End of Springfield. Gonzalez’s pearl white Ford Explorer pickup truck was found crashed in West Springfield approximately 20 minutes after he was killed.

Detectives say a possible suspect was driving a 2001-2007 Nissan Pathfinder, which was seen in the area the night Gonzalez was murdered. Below is an image shared by the DA’s Office several years ago of the suspected vehicle.

In 2018, the Hampden County DA’s office also released more footage of the homicide, most of which was provided by 22News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 413-505-5941 or text ‘SOLVE’ to 274637 followed by your tip.