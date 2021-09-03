Honda CRV’s at high risk of catalytic converter theft

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in West Springfield are alerting owners of older model Honda CRV’s are at a high risk for having their catalytic converter stolen.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, there has been an increase of of catalytic converters in high traffic areas and shopping center locations. The thefts are occurring during all hours of the day and only takes a matter of minutes to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle.

Police are asking CRV owners to be vigilant and if you see someone working under a vehicle, even in public, to call 911.

