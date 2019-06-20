‘House of Horrors’ trial: Erika Murray acquitted on murder charge, found guilty of assault

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Blackstone woman accused of killing one of her babies and abusing two of her other children received a mixed verdict in her case Thursday morning.
Judge Janet Kenton-Walker issued the verdict after hearing the jury-waived trial – finding Erika Murray guilty of two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of assault and battery, causing injury to a child.
The judge acquitted Murray of a second-degree murder charge and reckless endangerment charges.
Murray, 35, faced several charges including murder after the skeletal remains of three infants were found inside a closet in her trash-strewn and vermin-infested home on St. Paul Street, where she had been living with her four surviving children.
The judge said she finds Murray suffered a combo of longstanding preexisting deficits and superimposed cognitive deficits that blinded her from decision making.
She said she’s convinced Murray suffers from combined dependent and avoidant personality disorder.
Kenton-Walker found Erika Murray guilty on both counts of animal cruelty.
The jury-waived trial of Erika Murray wrapped up last week.