‘House of Horrors’ trial: Erika Murray acquitted on murder charge, found guilty of assault

by: Nancy Krause, WPRI

(WPRI)

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Blackstone woman accused of killing one of her babies and abusing two of her other children received a mixed verdict in her case Thursday morning.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker issued the verdict after hearing the jury-waived trial – finding Erika Murray guilty of two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of assault and battery, causing injury to a child.

The judge acquitted Murray of a second-degree murder charge and reckless endangerment charges.

Murray, 35, faced several charges including murder after the skeletal remains of three infants were found inside a closet in her trash-strewn and vermin-infested home on St. Paul Street, where she had been living with her four surviving children.

The judge said she finds Murray suffered a combo of longstanding preexisting deficits and superimposed cognitive deficits that blinded her from decision making.

She said she’s convinced Murray suffers from combined dependent and avoidant personality disorder.

Kenton-Walker found Erika Murray guilty on both counts of animal cruelty.

The jury-waived trial of Erika Murray wrapped up last week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

