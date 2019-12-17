How ancestry site helped catch alleged Tampa Bay serial rapist 21 years later

1  of  195
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Asnuntuck Community College Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Bement School Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Options, Inc. Community Transportation Services Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Schools Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Florence Bank Forbes Library Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Day Nursery Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Jones Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Ludlow Public Schools Ludlow Senior Center MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Mill Pond School Mini's & Wynnie's Day Care Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence MLK, Jr. Family Services Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Senior Center Montessori School of Northampton Neari School New Beginnings Childcare New Beginnings Transportation New Eng. Jewish Academy Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Prelude Preschool of the Arts PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunderland Town Offices Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Union #38 School District Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield YMCA Nursery School WestMass ElderCare Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Young Men's Library Assoc. Young World Child Care Center

How ancestry site helped catch alleged Tampa Bay serial rapist 21 years later

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected of multiple rapes in the Tampa Bay area dating back to 1998 has been arrested thanks to innovative DNA technology.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Venice Police Department collaborated in the investigation and arrest of Robert Brian Thomas, 61, in Niles, Michigan.

Thomas is suspected of raping a woman in Pinellas County in 1998 and another woman in Venice in 1999. It took detectives two decades to track him down and bring closure for the victims in this cold case.

On Oct. 9, 1998 deputies responded to a sexual battery call at Indian Rocks Beach. A 21-year-old woman was reportedly walking alone on the beach when approached by an unknown naked man who asked for a cigarette. The man chased her down and raped her, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect forced the woman to clean herself off in beach water, but his DNA was still later found on her and stored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE crime lab created a DNA profile for the suspect and the search began.

In May of 1999, FDLE matched the DNA from the Indian Rocks Beach rape to DNA left in a rape victim in Venice. In this instance, the suspect broke in a home and raped a woman.

Detectives now had a match in two cases, and but still no suspect to match it to. For the next 20 years, police continued hunt the rape suspect down.

Along the way, detectives identified 90 possible suspects, but all 90 were excused. By Feb. 2018, detectives were still at square one.

In Oct. 2018, FDLE introduced a new genetic genealogy mapping technique using a site called GEDMatch. Similar to sites like Ancestry.com, GEDMatch is available to the public, and more importantly, law enforcement.

When people who purchase their DNA results from a site like Ancestry.com, they have the voluntarily option to load their profile on to GEDMatch to see if they can find more distant relatives that may not be using the same platform like Ancestry.com.

The DNA had a distant match to a GEDMatch user in Ocala, Florida. According to Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the woman shared an ancestor at the great-great grandparent level with the suspect. She was cooperative with detectives who met at her house and worked tirelessly to map out her family tree.

Detectives eventually identified Robert Brian Thomas as the suspect and a perfect match to the DNA logged in the 1998 and 1999 rape cases. He was found living in Niles, Michigan and was arrested Dec. 12 on armed sexual battery charges.

“His general statements were that he had been here in Pinellas County around that time,” Gualtieri said. “He was working as a contractor. He was around here, but he wouldn’t make any admissions. Again, once he was directly confronted he shut right down.”

Thomas had already been arrested at a federal level in 2010, but Gualtieri said a processing error caused the DNA to not be collected properly in booking. The cold case could have been closed in 2010 if that error had not been made, Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri added that Pinellas detectives have been in close contact with the rape victim from Indian Rocks Beach.

“It’s something that you never get over,” the sheriff said. “It’s something that you live with, and as a victim of a crime you certainly want to see justice and see someone punished for what they did.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories