SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials for the City of Springfield are holding a news conference to update the public on how they are addressing the uptick in gun violence.

On Thursday beginning at 2 p.m., Mayor Sarno is scheduled to discuss the city’s plans to mitigate the uptick of gun violence and about their continued meetings with community groups and organizations that are taking proactive measures to help those impacted.

Sarno will be joined by Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, city and state officials, community stakeholders, and partners at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate in Forest Park.

22News will live stream the event right here on WWLP.com.

On July 31st, Mayor Sarno along with community leaders held a rally to help mitigate gun and drug violence in the city. Several organizations discussed their programs available for those with mental health issues or those that are addicted that need help.

Youth Services

Social services

Critical health and human services are available to Springfield residents by dialing 2-1-1, open 24 hours a day.

Police have taken 214 guns off the streets along with 26 ghost guns, a 70 percent increase in the number of recovered firearms this year. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, “We’re not seeing a giant increase of shootings by any means, we are seeing an increase of ammunition fired at shootings, it’s up about 70 percent.”

MAP: Homicides in Springfield 2023