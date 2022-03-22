SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the warmer weather returns more illegal dirtbikes are being seen on Springfield roads.

When the weather gets warmer, there’s a noise you usually here in downtown Springfield… the sound of illegal dirt bikes and police are on high alert. Springfield Police seized 14 illegal dirt bikes, arrested 12 people and two criminal complaints were issued last week after they were caught riding through city streets.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood issued a statement after the arrests were made.

“We noticed it was going to be a warm week and proactively address this issue. Illegal Dirt Bikes have continued to be a nuisance which not only affects our residents quality of life, but in far too many situations the riders brazen behaviors have led to serious injuries and damage to motor vehicles. I’d like to thank our officers who worked this specialized details and our partners, the Massachusetts State Police. Using its Air Wing continues to net results.”

Last August, Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee city leaders and police departments announced a new task force to stop illegal dirt bikes and ATVs. In November, the Springfield City Council unanimously passed a new city ordinance that bans gas stations from selling fuel to illegal dirt bikes. The ordinance now makes it illegal for gas stations in the city to give gas to illegal dirt bikes at the pump.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has been fighting to get the bikes off the streets for years. Springfield Police have already seized more than two dozen dirt bikes this year. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “With the warmer weather upon us, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and her dedicated team at SPD initiated a multi-day public safety detail with a focus on proactively targeting illegal dirt bikes and off-road vehicles on our public roads. Thank you to the State Police for their ‘eyes in the sky’. Not only was SPD able to seize numerous illegal dirt bikes, ATV’s and unregistered vehicles but multiple arrests were made over the three day period. Under Police Superintendent Clapprood’s leadership, the Springfield Police Department will continue to proactively address this quality of life issue.”

Police said their crackdown on catching people on dirt bikes will continue not just in Springfield, but surrounding communities.