How to check where sex offenders live in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When you send your children out trick-or-treating, do you ever consider whether there are sex offenders in your neighborhood? 22News is working for you with how you can find out who’s living along your child’s trick-or-treat route.

The state’s sex offender registry allows you to check whether there are any registered sex offenders in your neighborhood. Convicted sex offenders are required to include their address on the registry.

Level 1 (low risk) sex offenders must register with the Sex Offender Registry Board. Level 2 (moderate risk) and Level 3 (high risk) must register with police. The levels reflect the offender’s ‘degree of danger and risk to reoffend.’

The Sex Offender Registry Board (SORB) Public Website lists Level 2 and Level 3 Sex Offenders:

Hampden County Sex Offenders

556 sex offenders listed as home add/or work addresses

25 sex offenders listed as homeless

Hampshire County Sex Offenders

132 sex offenders listed as home add/or work addresses

2 sex offenders listed as homeless / no address

Franklin County Sex Offenders

120 sex offenders listed as home add/or work addresses

8 sex offenders listed as homeless / no address

Berkshire County Sex Offenders

188 sex offenders listed as home add/or work addresses

13 sex offenders listed as homeless / no address

