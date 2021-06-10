How to identify a government caller ID scam

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – If you’ve ever received a call and your caller ID says it’s from a government agency, be aware that it may be a scam.

Scammers often disguise themselves as people working for the government and might pretend to offer help. They may say they are calling to “verify your Social Security number,” or say your Social Security number or Medicare benefits have been “suspended.” Scammers may say your tax return has been flagged and they need your Social Security number to fix it. Scammers are just phishing for personal information they can use to steal your identity or take your money.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers these guidelines on how to spot a government scam: