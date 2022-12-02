SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Its the holiday season, which means gift buying. But that also means porch pirates seizing the opportunity to steal your packages.

Porch pirates are people who steal packages off your door step and 22News spoke with the Springfield Police Department who have some to tips to stop this crime of opportunity.

Don’t leave packages unattended… If you are expecting a package, attempt to schedule its delivery when you know you will be home. Ask your neighbors to hold onto your package if you aren’t home for a long period of time…. Also consider shipping your packages the local retailer…



“Package theft is a crime of opportunity. The longer it sits on somebody’s front porch the chances of it getting scooped up unfortunately rises,” said Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Department Spokesperson.

If you can, install a security camera or a camera-enabled doorbell to deter package theft… Require a signature with delivery companies for your packages… and lastly…consider a package recieving service…

Some major retailers, such as Amazon, offer secure package receiving locations away from your home that you can access with a key or code.



Walsh added that if you do suspect your package has been stolen to contact local law enforcement and security footage can help with the investigation.