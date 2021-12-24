How to protect yourself from holiday cyber attacks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The attorney general’s office is asking Massachusetts businesses and organizations to stay vigilant against cyber attacks over the holidays.

Most notably they’re asking operators of critical infrastructure, like public utilities, to be on high alert. Earlier this year, a cyber attack at colonial pipeline led to fuel shortages all along the east coast.

It’s not just businesses though, individuals can also be targeted by face cyber attacks. Here are some tips to keep yourself safe: