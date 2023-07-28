WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – This summer has seen record-breaking heat and storms that have caused significant property damage across the country.

In the Northeast, floods have destroyed roads, homes, businesses and crops. As a result, many people are now looking for help in recovery and rebuilding, and fraudsters are out there looking to take advantage of tragedy.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people to do their research before handing over money or information to anyone offering products or services in the wake of natural disasters.

Here are some ways to recognize and avoid fraud:

FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, it’s fraud.

Be skeptical of anyone promising immediate clean-up and repairs. You'll wind up with outrageously high price quotes, demands to pay up front, "help" without the necessary skills, and maybe even your money just vanishing.

Check contractors out. Before you pay, ask for their IDs, licenses, and proof of insurance. Don't believe any promises that aren't in writing.

Never pay by wire transfer , gift card , cryptocurrency , or in cash. Thieves want you to pay that way because they get your money quickly and it's almost impossible for you to get it back. Never make the final payment until the work is done and you're satisfied.

Guard your personal information . Avoid anyone who says they're a government official and then demands money or credit card, bank account, or Social Security number.

Be aware of fake rental listings. If your home is damaged you may be looking for a place to stay, even temporarily. If anyone asks for a security deposit or rent before you've met or signed a lease, steer clear.

Spot disaster-related charity schemes. Fraudsters know how to seem like a real charity when they're really just on the take. Before you give, check out how to donating while avoiding charity cons.

If you suspect disaster relief or any other type of consumer fraud, report it to the FTC.