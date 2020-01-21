Hundreds mourn slain Utah family

(KSL) Members of a Utah community were mourning as a vigil was held in honor of the Haynie family following Friday’s shooting that took the lives of a mother and three of her children.

Hundreds gathered in Grantsville Monday night as the vigil’s organizer read a statement provided by surviving members of the Haynie family, including 50-year-old Colin Haynie.

Colin Haynie, the family’s father, was released from the hospital after being injured in the shooting.

Despite the cold weather, hundreds held candles and listened to stories about the family members and a group of youth sang a musical number.

“We’re going back to school tomorrow and there will be counselors,” said Daegan Herren who joined his dad and sister in tying ribbons. “Being in a small town, we’re as vulnerable as any other place.”

There were still questions as to why the teen suspect, who police have not identified, allegedly shot the mother and children and how he obtained the firearm.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vcNKWp