BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were found in the woods after throwing hundreds of bags of drugs during a police chase on I-91.

According to Bernardston Police, at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-91 north in Greenfield, near Exit 43. The vehicle refused to stop and accelerated at a very high rate of speed, exceeding 120 mph.

The vehicle exited I-91 at Exit 46 and then got back on I-91 continuing north. While allegedly driving erratically, hundreds of bags of suspected narcotics were thrown from the vehicle. The suspect also swerved directly at a Bernardston police cruiser.

A tire deflation device was used to help slow the vehicle down. The occupants abandoned the vehicle at the Exit 50 offramp in Bernardston and ran into the nearby woods.

Three people were found and arrested with a large amount of suspected fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. The suspects refused medical treatment and no officers were injured.

Massachusetts State Police were assisted by members of the Bernardston Police, Greenfield Police K-9, and Northfield Police. 22News contacted state police for additional information and is waiting to hear back.