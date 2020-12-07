Hundreds of bags of heroin seized after Springfield Police observe drug activity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A loaded firearm and hundreds of bags of heroin were recovered Friday in Springfield when officers were observing an area after recent a recent homicide.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, at around 10:35 a.m. Friday, the Narcotics Unit, C3 Forest Park Unit and C3 Mason Square Unit were in the area of Keith Street and Dickinson Street conducting surveillance after recent shootings and a homicide.

Officers first seized five bags of heroin from an individual who was suspected of buying drugs on Hall Street. A criminal complaint was issued for possession.

Officers then arrested and charged Jose Martinez with possession after he was suspected of buying drugs on Alderman Street. Five bags of crack-cocaine was seized.

Two additional people were arrested after suspected of selling drugs on Dickinson Street. Officers found approximately 470 bags of heroin on 22-year-old Yoniel Monsanto-Maldonado. He is charged with distribution of a Class B drug and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.

A 17-year-old was arrested and faces numerous firearms and drug charges. Officers seized a loaded large capacity firearm and more than 100 bags of heroin.

