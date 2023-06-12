PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case against a Bronx man accused of killing a Pittsfield man in November 2018.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Lance Burke of Bronx, New York was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for illegal possession of a firearm and murder of 30-year-old David Green Jr. He was murdered in 2018 while sitting in his truck on Willow Street in Pittsfield.

During the investigation, Burke was identified as the suspect based on witness testimony, cross-state investigations, and video and mobile phone tracking surveillance.

On Friday, the DA’s office said that after approximately 17 hours of deliberation, the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision resulting in a hung jury.

District Attorney Shugrue stated his office will retry the case, “The victim deserves justice, his family deserves justice and we are fully committed to conviction. I share my deepest condolences with Mr. Green’s family at this difficult time and recognize that while moving forward to retry the case is the right decision, it continues to amplify the death of their beloved family member.”

He added, “This murder occurred in 2018. We knew going into the case that it was going to be difficult without a live identifying witness. Our Office will not shy away from difficult prosecutions. I am proud of our team and the Pittsfield Police Department for working diligently to pursue justice.”