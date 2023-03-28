HARVARD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hunter was arraigned Monday for an incident involving illegal hunting in Harvard back in November 2022.

On November 3 around 2:45 a.m., the Massachusetts Environmental Police were called by Harvard Police for an individual with a deer in his truck bed. The driver and a passenger allegedly told police the deer had been killed the previous day and they went out to collect it early that morning. However, the officers checked the deer and believed it to be a fresh kill.

Environmental Police seized the deer and a K-9 unit located a crossbow with a night scope attachment also in their possession. An investigation found the individual was arrested one year earlier to this incident for several deer hunting violations and was still on probation. The individual was arrested and released three weeks later with an ankle monitor and ordered to not hunt.

On Monday, the hunter, identified as Naheul Algibay-Viere, was arraigned for the incident in Clinton District Court. Algibay-Viere pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Untagged deer

Hunting after hours

Hunting from a vehicle

Hunting with use of an artificial light

Hunting with a crossbow (no permit)

Discharge of an arrow/bolt within 150-feet of a roadway

Algibay-Viere was released on personal recognizance.

The passenger of the vehicle, Mohammed Mkayed, was arraigned on February 27 and pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Untagged Deer

Hunting with use of an artificial light

Hunting, fishing without a license

Deer/waterfowl, hunting without a stamp

Mkayed was also released on personal recognizance.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are working with the Worcester District Attorney’s Office in the case. In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, it is illegal to hunt deer in the nighttime hours.