RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A Huntington driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs after crashing on Main Street in Russell.

According to the Russell – Montgomery Police Department, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday officers were called to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Russell. The vehicle broke an electrical pole and hit a fire hydrant.

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

Russell – Montgomery Police Department

The driver was evaluated for injuries and taken into custody for operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other related charges. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police, Russell Fire Department, and Hilltown Ambulance assisted.