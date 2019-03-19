Husband killed family before "intentionally" setting Sheffield home on fire, DA says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office has released additional information regarding the murder-suicide of a family of five found dead after a house fire on Home Road on March 13.

The DA’s Office said investigators determined that Luke Karpinski, the suspected assailant in the tragic incident, killed his wife, 41-year-old Justine Wilbur, children and intentionally set fire to the home before taking his own life that Wednesday morning.

Investigators also found evidence of accelerants in different parts of the home, including two 20-pound propane tanks on the upper floor.

The body of Wilbur was found on the first floor of the home with traumatic injury by first responders. According to the DA, her traumatic injury appeared to have occurred before the fire was started.

The bodies of their three children, seven-year-old twins, Alex and Zoe, and three-year-old son, Marek, were later discovered with Karpinski’s on the upper floor of the home.

Autopsy results were still not available as of Monday evening.

“This investigation is complex and ongoing, but we have uncovered overwhelming evidence suggesting that Luke Karpinski killed his wife and children prior to committing suicide,” DA Harrington said on Monday.

Police did not find any guns in the home.

On the morning of March 13, multiple police and fire departments were called to a house fire at 1343 Home Road in Sheffield around 7:50 a.m. The bodies of the family of five were discovered after the fire was put out.

State Police investigators assigned to the DA’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-273-8255.

