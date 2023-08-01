BOSTON (WWLP) – A man that was wanted in a hit-and-run car crash that left a 4-year-old boy dead in July in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood has turned himself in.

After police released surveillance video of the car that was believed to be involved, a neighbor of Olguens Joseph sent photos of his Chevy Spark to the police.

Officers interviewed him and found that he returned the car three days after the incident. Repairs done on his car led to a warrant for his arrest Monday afternoon.

Joseph is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.