I-91 North in Springfield closed due to shooting investigation
I-91 North in Springfield closed due to shooting investigation

Crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – I-91 northbound in Springfield’s North End is temporarily shut down, while police investigate a shooting on the highway.

State Police Sgt. Brian Clapprood told 22News it is believed people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

According to State Police Media Relations, troopers are searching for ballistic evidence.

I-91 northbound is closed in the area of Exit 9, and traffic is building back into downtown Springfield.

