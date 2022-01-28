“I see the fear in their eyes,” Springfield Police Commissioner discusses officer-involved shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News follow up on the officer-involved shooting in downtown Springfield early Thursday morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old man from Springfield was denied entry to the MGM casino when security found shell casings in his backpack. He left, encountered an officer in an alley and allegedly fired a flare gun at the officer hitting him in the hand.

Officers chased the suspect into the MGM parking garage where he was shot by police, he is still in critical condition Friday.

This is the second time this month that a Springfield officer was injured and a suspect was shot by police. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News she talked to her officers after incidents like this.

“It’s getting difficult because the department is young, and a lot of these men and women have not experienced this before, especially if they are not military. I could see it in their eyes, yesterday early morning when I came in, I see the fear in their eyes.”

Springfield is the largest department in New England to use body-worn cameras. Officials are now reviewing the footage to determine if the use of force by the officer was justified.