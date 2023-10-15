WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is issuing a public service advisory.

A resident reported she had located a wrapped razor blade in the candy her child had collected at Westfield’s Pumpkin Fest on Saturday.

At this time, the Westfield Police Department is unable to prove or disprove this allegation.

Out of an abundance of caution, if you attended Pumpkin Fest, police advise you to thoroughly inspect the candy collected.