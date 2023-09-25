MILFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing criminal charges after an extensive investigation into an elaborate illegal dental operation at a convenience store in Milford.

According to the Police Department of Milford, the owner of the convenience store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro on Main Street rented a room in the back of the store to 64-year-old Juan Munoz, where he provided dental services, including tooth extractions, anesthetics, and cleanings, all without a license.

Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro was arrested and charged with Conspiracy.

Juan Munoz was arrested and charged with:

Medicine, Unauthorized Practice of

Dentistry, Unauthorized Practice of