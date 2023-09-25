MILFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing criminal charges after an extensive investigation into an elaborate illegal dental operation at a convenience store in Milford.
According to the Police Department of Milford, the owner of the convenience store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro on Main Street rented a room in the back of the store to 64-year-old Juan Munoz, where he provided dental services, including tooth extractions, anesthetics, and cleanings, all without a license.
Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro was arrested and charged with Conspiracy.
Juan Munoz was arrested and charged with:
- Medicine, Unauthorized Practice of
- Dentistry, Unauthorized Practice of
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram