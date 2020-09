SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An illegal dirt bike rider struck an officer working on a road detail on State Street Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman around 9:50 a.m. the dirt bike rider intentionally struck the officer.

The officer is at Baystate Medical Center and expected to be okay and the suspect is in custody at Baystate.

This story is developing and 22News will update it as soon as more information is available.