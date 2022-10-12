SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested following a search of an apartment of Fort Pleasant Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 6:05 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on an apartment on the 200 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue following an investigation for the past several weeks. Inside the apartment, officers found a loaded firearm, ammunition, crack-cocaine and more than $8,300 in cash.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Springfield police arrested 34-year-old Juan Bastaldo of Springfield and charged him with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

This is the 126th illegal firearm the Springfield Police Department has seized this year.