SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police found a loaded firearm in a fanny pack he was wearing.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday detectives in the area of School and High Streets observed a vehicle without a valid inspection. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on State Street but the driver did not stop.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the 500 block of State Street. When officers approached the car, the passenger, 20-year-old Jose Santiago-Pacheco of Springfield, could be seen adjusting and attempting to hide a fanny pack strapped across his chest.

Officers searched the fanny pack and found a loaded large-capacity firearm. Santiago-Pacheco, who was also wearing a GPS ankle bracelet for a drugs and firearm arrest in September, was arrested.

Santiago-Pacheco was charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Jennifer Oquendo of Springfield, was also arrested for not having a driver’s license. She has been charged with the following:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

No Inspection Sticker

Springfield Police have now recovered 317 illegal firearms this year, a new annual record for seizures.