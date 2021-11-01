Illegal firearm seized after traffic stop in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Police charged three people after a traffic stop revealed open alcohol containers and an illegal handgun Monday morning.

According to Hadley Police, the car was stopped just before 1 a.m on Russell Street for speeding and an inspection related matter. While stopped, police saw opened and unopened alcoholic beverages while none of the passengers were 21 years of age. After a brief investigation, police reportedly found a loaded Taurus brand handgun under the front passenger seat.

The passenger, an unnamed man from Springfield, was then arrested for the alleged illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition; two separate charges. The Springfield man is being held without bail until he made a court appearance Monday morning. The driver and an additional passenger were charged with alcohol related offenses.