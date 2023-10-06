ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Two people in a vehicle parked at an Enfield motel were arrested and face numerous drug charges.

According to the Enfield Police Department, on Wednesday an officer saw a vehicle with a driver and passenger engaging in narcotics activity while parked at a motel. During the investigation, the police seized a loaded .22 caliber pistol, fentanyl, crack-cocaine, anabolic steroids, and methamphetamines.

The driver claimed the pistol was his however, he is a convicted felon making him ineligible to possess a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged with various narcotics and firearm-related charges. The passenger was arrested and charged with various narcotics-related charges.