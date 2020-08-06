Illegal gun seized after traffic stop in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Vermont is facing several criminal charges after the Massachusetts State Police pulled a vehicle over in Northampton for motor violations and recovered an illegal handgun.

According to State Police, Tropper Berrena was patrolling an area of Northampton and observed a Toyota Corolla with a Vermont registration commit motor violations. The vehicle with two occupants was pulled over in the parking lot of the Speedway Gas Station in Northampton just after midnight Thursday.

Officer Berrena conducted a search inside the Corolla and found a black Taurus “Curve” handgun with five .380 caliber rounds of ammunition plus an additional magazine. 22-year-old Tristian Gallagher of Vermont was arrested and brought to the Northampton Barracks where bail was set for $1,000.

Gallagher of Lyndonville, Vermont is charged with:

Possession/Carrying a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm/No LTC

Possession of Ammunition/No FID or LTC

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Gallagher was held until his arraignment Thursday in Northampton District Court.