Illegal operation of recreational vehicles on city roadways

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police assisted the police department in Lawrence to help put a stop to reckless operation of motorcycles and off-road vehicles on public roadways.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a joint operation on Wednesday included Lawrence Police Department, Troopers from Massachusetts State Police Troop A, the Massachusetts State Police AirWing, and the Essex County Sheriff Department to address complaints regarding reckless and dangerous operation of off-road vehicles such as ATV’s, dirt bikes and unregistered motor-scooters on city streets.

With the weather getting warmer, police are seeing an increase of groups and individuals who operate these vehicles with little regard for public safety or motor vehicle laws. and create a public nuisance, obstruct traffic and are often not properly registered or stolen.

Police arrested six people, issued 20 citations for moving violations and equipment deficiencies, 13 vehicles were towed, 3 individuals were summonsed into court, 1 stolen motorcycle and 1 stolen plate were recovered.

Massachusetts State Police

Jobanne Mendez (31) of North Andover was charged with the following:

Reckless operation of motor vehicle

Stop for police fail

Unregistered motor vehicle

Sergio Bautista (19) of Methuen was charged with the following:

Reckless operation of motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Stop for police fail

Uninsured MV/trailer

Attaching wrong MV plates

Unlicensed operation of MV

Rigoberto Cabrera (33) of Lawrence was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Brandol Santos (21) of Lawrence was charged with the following:

Reckless operation of motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Stop for police fail

Attaching wrong MV plates

Uninsured MV/trailer

Receive stolen property -$1200

Pedestrian violation

Jeffery Benedicto (30) of Lawrence was charged with the following:

Stop for police fail

Reckless operation of motor vehicle

Luis Negron (35) of Lawrence was charged with the following:

Reckless operation of motor vehicle

Sop for police fail

Resisting arrest

Mayor Vasquez stated “I will continue to work together with Chief Vasque and the Lawrence Police Department to put an end to the dangerous operation of these unregistered vehicles on the streets of the city of Lawrence. We have a zero tolerance policy for illegal activity. If you are operating these off-road vehicles or driving a motorcycle recklessly you will be issued a citation, arrested, and charged.”

If you have any information about illegal operation of recreational vehicles in your neighborhood, police ask you contact your local police department or anonymously text a tip to phone number 27437 with your message.