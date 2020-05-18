Illegal stolen firearm seized in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after officers seized an illegally stolen firearm on Berkshire Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 27-year-old Darnell Jones on Lake Drive after being called to a shots fired report on the 1000 block of Berkshire Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Walsh said when police arrived they located a victim inside a home who claimed he had been shot at, pistol-whipped, and robbed. Near Superior Avenue, officers found Jones’ jacket with a firearm inside and later located him on Lake Drive and arrested him. The firearm was reported stolen out of Vermont.

Officers also located shell casings and two cars that had been shot at on Berkshire Avenue. Jones is being charged with the following: