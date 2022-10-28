BARRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man pleaded guilty to his involvement in shooting a man while illegally hunting turkeys.

Massachusetts Environmental Police say on Saturday, April 30, 2022, a turkey hunter had been shot in Barre. According to the report, the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter took the victim to a local hospital where it was found he had been struck with 12-14 pellets of birdshot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper body and head.

Investigators found that the shooter was hunting illegally on posted property. He was charged with negligent use of a firearm while hunting resulting in personal injury and hunting on posted property.

On Thursday the shooter pleaded guilty to all charges, resulting in a fine and loss of hunting privileges for five years. Additionally, the gun was confiscated and destroyed and the shooter’s firearms license is being reviewed.

The shooter may also lose hunting privileges in 48 other states next month when Massachusetts formally joins the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. The Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact is a multi-state agreement that recognizes the suspension of hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses in all Compact member states.